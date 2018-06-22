Application is submitted for EuroPark

A new country park will the centrepiece of a proposed new housing, retail and business development off the M8 corridor.

Orchard Brae Ltd’s application for the EuroPark project including 2600 homes - 1000 of which will be affordable and social properties – has been submitted to North Lanarkshire Council.

The residential development, collectively called ‘The Villages’, would surround a newly established country park featuring the Monkland Canal and Calder Water, spanning more than half of the 600 acre site.

The proposals also include new schools provision, health centres, business and leisure facilities, and a care village – with the whole project designed to complement nearby Eurocentral/Maxim and support surrounding communities.

Subject to planning permission, the country park will comprise of four distinct new areas of parkland, containing a variety of habitats and attractions with the canal a focal point throughout.

This rejuvenated parkland network will provide a formalised open space and preserve the best of the landscape for future generations while providing better paths and lighting to heighten safety.

Orchard Brae is also working with Scottish Canals to invigorate and maximise the potential of the Monkland Canal and North Calder Water, with improved walkways giving the public access to new leisure opportunities.

Over 900 jobs will be directly created from the project, with a further peak of 4650 temporary construction jobs being created over the build-out period.

Scott Gillespie, director of Orchard Brae Ltd, said: “Two years on from when we first publicly unveiled our EuroPark vision, we are pleased to be formally progressing our plans with North Lanarkshire Council.

“After a sustained period of refining our ideas in line with community feedback, we believe we have created a strong proposition for the site with a variety of uses.”