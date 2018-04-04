Police issue second ‘travel with caution’ warning due to weather

Police Scotland has issued a second warning to drivers across Scotland who are advised to travel with caution after the latest weather warnings.

The police have extended their Stage 2 - travel with caution warning until midnight tonight (Wednesday).

A yellow snow warning covering parts of central and northern Scotland is in place until 6pm today, followed by a yellow rain and snow warning covering parts of central and southern Scotland until midnight tonight (Wednesday).

Superintendent Louise Blakelock, Deputy Head of Road Policing for Police Scotland, said: “We are continuing to experience rain, sleet and snow which has led to some difficult driving conditions over the last couple of days across much of Scotland.

“I would like to remind drivers to plan accordingly and check the conditions ahead.

“Road conditions, particularly on higher routes, will remain challenging due to rain and snow with surface water and spray leading to poor visibility.

“No-one should ever place themselves at risk on the roads and there are alternative arrangements you can make such as delaying travel until conditions improve or using public transport.

“I want to ask drivers not to become complacent and the key is to be fully prepared, drive safely and to the conditions.”

Be fully informed by checking the @PoliceScotland, @TrafficScotland and @MetOffice Twitter feeds before you travel to get the latest information and forecasts.