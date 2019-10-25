Police confirm man’s body has been found in River Calder

Police in Bellshill have confirmed that a body was recovered from the River Calder yesterday (Thursday 24 October).

Officers from the Marine Policing Unit made the discovery near to the Greenlink Cycle Path

This followed searches for a missing man last seen on Sunday 20 October in the Motherwell Road area.

Formal identification has taken place and the man’s family have been informed.

The man’s name has not been released to the media.

However police have stressed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Meanwhile a report on the incident has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.