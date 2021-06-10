David Smith

David Smith (second right) is caseworker in the Lanarkshire branch of the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association has now received the society’s highest accolade at Bothwell Parish Church – The Sir James Gildea Award.

Colleagues gathered at the special event to pay tribute to a man whose community spirit and knowledge has made life easier for so man ex-military in the area.

In making the presentation, Lanarkshire Branch Chairman David McAllister MBE, said: “David has assisted literally hundreds of veterans and their families in their call for assistance, over the many years. Clients and SSAFA colleagues have been inspired by David's enthusiasm for his voluntary work within the military community.

A veteran himself, David did his National Service in 1955-1957 in the Royal Air Force, then enlisted as a full time soldier with the Royal Army Service Corps from 1963-1977.

David has also was given the Territorial Decoration for his longstanding services to the Territorial Army.

The desire to serve Queen and country runs in the family too. Following in their father's footsteps, David’s older son Alistair served in the Army, while younger son David, had a full time career in the Royal Air Force.