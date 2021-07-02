Tribute paid to hospital chaplain from Gambia in Motherwell Parish who has passed away

Tributes have been paid to a Motherwell-based priest and hospital chaplain who has passed away -after illness forced him to stand down from his pastoral duties at University Hospital Wishaw.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 3:54 pm
Father Louis Mendy

The Diocese of Motherwell confirmed late last month that Father Louis Mendy of University Hospital Wishaw and St Bernadette’s in Motherwell had died.

The Spiritian priest – or Holy Ghost Father- was who hailed from Gambia was 53-years old and had been in the diocese since 2019.

A NHS Lanarkshire spokesperson told the Motherwell Times:“We are all deeply saddened by the death of a well-respected hospital chaplain Father Louis Mendy.

"Father Mendy ministered to many terminally ill and sick patients whilst supporting families. He was a very prominent figure around the hospital often attending to the sick throughout the night and visiting daily, in the evenings and at weekends. Father Mendy was a quiet man who always put the needs of others before his own. He was a much-loved colleague and he will be greatly missed.”

Father Mendy’s requiem mass took place at St Bernadette’s on Friday (July 2) for invited guests only with others tuning in via a video link. It was conducted by Bishop Joseph Toal who said: "His death was a shock for those who got to know him during his time in Motherwell - especially his friends in St Bernadette’s. All in the Diocese of Motherwell share this sadness and extend the support of our prayers to his family and the Spiritians.”