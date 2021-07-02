Father Louis Mendy

The Diocese of Motherwell confirmed late last month that Father Louis Mendy of University Hospital Wishaw and St Bernadette’s in Motherwell had died.

The Spiritian priest – or Holy Ghost Father- was who hailed from Gambia was 53-years old and had been in the diocese since 2019.

A NHS Lanarkshire spokesperson told the Motherwell Times:“We are all deeply saddened by the death of a well-respected hospital chaplain Father Louis Mendy.

"Father Mendy ministered to many terminally ill and sick patients whilst supporting families. He was a very prominent figure around the hospital often attending to the sick throughout the night and visiting daily, in the evenings and at weekends. Father Mendy was a quiet man who always put the needs of others before his own. He was a much-loved colleague and he will be greatly missed.”