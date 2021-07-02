Tribute paid to hospital chaplain from Gambia in Motherwell Parish who has passed away
Tributes have been paid to a Motherwell-based priest and hospital chaplain who has passed away -after illness forced him to stand down from his pastoral duties at University Hospital Wishaw.
The Diocese of Motherwell confirmed late last month that Father Louis Mendy of University Hospital Wishaw and St Bernadette’s in Motherwell had died.
The Spiritian priest – or Holy Ghost Father- was who hailed from Gambia was 53-years old and had been in the diocese since 2019.
A NHS Lanarkshire spokesperson told the Motherwell Times:“We are all deeply saddened by the death of a well-respected hospital chaplain Father Louis Mendy.
"Father Mendy ministered to many terminally ill and sick patients whilst supporting families. He was a very prominent figure around the hospital often attending to the sick throughout the night and visiting daily, in the evenings and at weekends. Father Mendy was a quiet man who always put the needs of others before his own. He was a much-loved colleague and he will be greatly missed.”
Father Mendy’s requiem mass took place at St Bernadette’s on Friday (July 2) for invited guests only with others tuning in via a video link. It was conducted by Bishop Joseph Toal who said: "His death was a shock for those who got to know him during his time in Motherwell - especially his friends in St Bernadette’s. All in the Diocese of Motherwell share this sadness and extend the support of our prayers to his family and the Spiritians.”