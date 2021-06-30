Father Louis Mendy – a member of the Spiritians or Holy Ghost Fathers died last Saturday. Born in Gambia, Father Louis had worked in the diocese since 2019, serving as Assistant Priest of St Bernadette's Motherwell and as chaplain to Wishaw General Hospital.

A diocesan spokesperson said: “We offer our prayers, sympathy and condolences go to the Spiritan Communities at St Bernadette's and Carfin.”

The funeral mass begins at 11am and is for invited guests only.