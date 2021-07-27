Priest formerly of Motherwell Diocese has died in Ireland
A well-known priest from Ireland who previously served in the Diocese of Motherwell has passed away in his native Ireland, it has emerged.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 9:44 am
Cork man Father Aidan D’Arcy had been living in the Sacred Heart Residence in Dublin’s Raheny area run by the Little Sisters of the Poor and died on Thursday, July 1.
He was laid to his final rest two days later in a private family funeral.
Father D’Arcy who came from the town of Mallow went on to serve in the Chapel of Blessed Margaret Ball, based in the Santry area of Dublin as its curate - on finally returning to his homeland, after his stint in Scotland.
He is survived by his brother, sister-in-law, three nieces and one nephew -one of whom also bears the name Aidan.