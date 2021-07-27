Cork man Father Aidan D’Arcy had been living in the Sacred Heart Residence in Dublin’s Raheny area run by the Little Sisters of the Poor and died on Thursday, July 1.

He was laid to his final rest two days later in a private family funeral.

Father D’Arcy who came from the town of Mallow went on to serve in the Chapel of Blessed Margaret Ball, based in the Santry area of Dublin as its curate - on finally returning to his homeland, after his stint in Scotland.