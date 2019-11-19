Motherwell parish says farewell to priest

It was time to say goodbye in Motherwell after the parish priest at St Bernadette’s moved on to pastures new.

Father William Damah had been at St Bernadette’s since January 2016.

A Holy Ghost Father William is originally from Ghana and worked in parishes in London for 10 years before coming to Motherwell.

However, Father William is now back in England after being appointed to a new parish in the Diocese of Shrewsbury - of St Columba’s and St Theresa’s in the historical and scenic surroundings of Chester.

Father William has in fact been serving there since September but last Friday (November 15) he returned to Motherwell for a mass of celebration with his former parishioners.

This was followed by a reception in the church hall where his former flock enjoyed time for a catch-up on how their former priest was faring down south.

A spokesperson from the parish’s communications group said: “Father William was warmly received by the parishioners. He was very active in the parish.

“We at St Bernadette wish him every success and happiness in his new position.”