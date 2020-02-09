Farmers choir is set to raise funds for Maggie’s charity

A Scottish Farmers Choir, which first got together seven years ago to perform a one-off event, is to host a special concert called ‘A Song For Maggie’s’ at the Royal Concert Hall on February 23 to raise money for the cancer care charity.

Hosted by Sally Magnusson and led by choir master Kate Picken, the 100-strong choir will perform a selection of 20 songs including ‘This Is Me’ from the movie ‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘Touch The Sky’ from Disney-Pixar movie ‘Brave’, and ‘Shallow’ from a ‘A Star is Born’ by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Kate, who recently received an MBE for services to music, education and charity stretching over 37 years, said: “The Farmers Choir is made up of women and men from all over Scotland. We come together to practice as one huge choir every Sunday in Lanarkshire.

“I was first asked to lead the choir by Sandy Wilkie, former Wiseman Dairies’ director in 2013, to put on a special performance at The Hydro to celebrate the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs 75th anniversary.

“Seven years down the line and we’re still going strong and raised more than £50,000 for local and national charities!

“Sandy recently asked us to perform a special concert for Maggie’s and it’s a real privilege for all of us.

“We have people who travel 200-mile-round trips to come along and practice at weekends, but we all get a lot from singing together. There’s a real buzz from being in the choir.

“As a music teacher, I know that singing is uplifting. It’s good for health and wellbeing and that goes for every age group from the very young to the very old.”

Sandy Wilkie MBE, for Maggie’s Lanarkshire, added: “It’s great news for us that Kate Picken has got behind this event for Maggie’s, which does fantastic work to support people living with cancer and their friends and families. Anyone who attends the concert will have a fantastic time and they’ll be supporting a great cause.”

The concert is set to be a very special event for many members of the choir whose families have been touched by cancer. Some have even received support from Maggie’s themselves, including, Ann MacKenzie from Lanarkshire.

Ann, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, said: “The Maggie’s Centres do such fantastic work to support people with cancer. I did a seven-week ‘Where Now?’ course at Maggie’s, which helps people to get their lives on track again after a cancer diagnosis and treatment and I took part in the Look Good Feel Better course which was great. It’s a real honour to be performing in the Farmers Choir for Maggie’s. My singing time with the choir is a great time for mindfulness and being in the moment and doing the concert will be a lovely way to be able to give something back.”

‘A Song For Maggie’s’ will take place at the Royal Concert Hall on February 23. Tickets cost £25 and can be purchased from www.maggiescentres.org/songformaggies.