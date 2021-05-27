Diocese honours Bishop Devine with new headstone
The Diocese of Motherwell has marked the second anniversary of the death of Bishop Joseph Devine by erecting a new headstone at his last resting place.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 10:53 am
The bishop who was ordained in The Pontifical Scots College in Rome in 1960 passed away on May 23 2019.
He was 81-years-old.
To mark the second year of his passing, a robust but intricately designed celtic cross has been placed at his grave in the grounds of Our Lady of Good Aid Cathedral.
Bishop Devine who originally came from Kirkintilloch is buried next to to his predecessor, Bishop Francis Thomson.
The headstone which was flagged up on the diocesan Facebook page has already been attracting a number of visitors to the grounds.