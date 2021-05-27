The bishop who was ordained in The Pontifical Scots College in Rome in 1960 passed away on May 23 2019.

He was 81-years-old.

To mark the second year of his passing, a robust but intricately designed celtic cross has been placed at his grave in the grounds of Our Lady of Good Aid Cathedral.

Bishop Devine who originally came from Kirkintilloch is buried next to to his predecessor, Bishop Francis Thomson.