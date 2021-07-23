By Clare Grant

Ducan Mackay of Bellshill West Parish Church and who lives in Strathview Road has penned ‘Anthem for Absent Friends’ to honour their memory – and it’s already been played on the radio.

The retired music teacher who taught at Strathaven Academy and studied under legendary composer Karlheinz Stockhausen in the 1970s explained: “In the very short time that people have heard it, the positive feedback has been overwhelming.

“With the help of Nathan Shepka at Bellshill West Church who specialises in video, we have made a video presentation of the music and are hoping to raise money for the charities Cancer Research UK and The Mental Health Foundation.

"I have set up a fundraiser page at my Facebook pages ‘Duncan Mackay’ and ‘Duncan Mackay Music’.

The track has been played on Camglen Radio and also at a later date on Skye Radio."

As we’ve reported, Duncan hit headlines earlier this year when his online lockdown organ concerts drew huge international audiences who tuned in to his performances of popular classics from as far away as Australia, Canada and the Gulf.

He also released his own CD ‘Sounds of Scotland’ to raise funds for the church where he’s been organist for an impressive 26 years.