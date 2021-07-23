Leslee Armstong, who lives in Penticton in British Columbia, tells us that her grandfather Joseph Brown and grandmother Mary Russell Brown moved to Canada in the mid 1920s le aving behind 13 children, one of whom was known to be called John.

John came to Canada to visit his mother in 1975 but was already 72 at that time.

Leslee said: “I do realise at this time I would be looking for great grandchildren of my uncle and his siblings.

“Or perhaps too much time has passed to find any of them?”