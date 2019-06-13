Outrage as vandals target war memorial in Motherwell

The public have been urged to contact the police if they have any information about who vandalised Motherwell’s war memorial in Duchess of Hamilton Park

At some point between Saturday and Monday, the tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country has been daubed with red paint including phrases such as ‘rats’ and ‘scum of the earth’.

The vandalism comes just days after commemorative events to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Motherwell West councillor Paul Kelly, whose great uncle is one of the names listed on the memorial, said: “I’m appalled at the vandalism to the war memorial in Duchess of Hamilton Park and I would appeal to anyone with information about those responsible to contact Police Scotland.

“Last week, the world was commemorating the selfless contribution of servicemen and women in the D-Day landings and remembering all those who served in World War II.

“This week, mindless vandals have tarnished these special memories and their ignorance has not only brought shame on them but hurt to local families whose loved ones are remembered on this memorial.”

A North Lanarkshire Council spokesperson added: “We’re very sad to learn that the war memorial at Duchess of Hamilton Park in Motherwell has been vandalised️. This disrespectful act can’t be tolerated.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101.