A crafty way to fundraise

A group of Motherwell women worked through the night and produced a financial boost for South Dalziel Historic Building.

Members of Motherwell Crafty Knit-Wits were sponsored to stay and knit at the venue from 7pm-7am, although some members due to health and age were sponsored not to stay.

A raffle at the Christmas fair, with the star prize of a doll and crib with all the bedding and clothing made by Mabel MacDonald, raised the total to £1900 which has gone towards a new boiler for the building.

Betty Lees, who founded the group said: “We want to thank the Facebook pages of Motherwell Past and Present, Motherwell Past and Present Community, and Motherwell Community for highlighting our fundraising and all the sponsorship from members of the pages.

“We are very grateful to the staff of Ascensos for their sponsorship as well as Asda, Lidl, Bella Mina, Farmfoods, Kihonkai Karate Academy and the members of Motherwell Crafty Knit-Wits for their donations to the raffle.

“Together our fabulous ladies raised £1900 for South Dalziel Historic Building and we are absolutely delighted.”

Members of the group are now giving selection boxes, small children’s gifts and toiletries to local families who are less fortunate.

They meet every Thursday from 7-9pm, Betty said: “Don’t worry if you’ve never picked up a pair of needles, we’ll be more than happy to teach you, just join us and get creative.”