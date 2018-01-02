Newarthill teen causes crash

A boy of 16 was over the drink limit and driving a stolen car when he caused a crash in which three people were injured.

The Newarthill teenager, who can’t be named because he is under 18, had fallen in with the wrong crowd, his solicitor told Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He admitted the reset of a vehicle stolen from Strathisla Way, Carfin, on July 24 or 25. He also admitted driving carelessly in Dornoch Road, Holytown, and having an alcohol reading of 35, 13 points over the limit.

The court heard the stolen car hit two other vehicles and the male driver of one of these and two female passengers were injured.

Defence agent Bobby Reid said the boy comes from a good, supportive family and his parents are concerned at his behaviour.

Mr Reid told the court: “It seems that in the past year he has got himself involved with negative peer influences and this has led him to commit these offences.

“He has just spent four weeks in custody in relation to a charge of abusive or threatening behaviour. That has been a lesson for him because he knows what he will be facing if he continues down this path.

“He has struggled with being in custody and it has been a rude awakening for him.”

The solicitor suggested his client could be given a community-based sentence, knowing that if he didn’t take his chance he would face a longer stretch behind bars.

After studying background reports, Sheriff David Bicket placed the boy under supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid community work within nine months.

He was also fined £700 and banned from driving for 18 months.