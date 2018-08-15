Nancy thrilled by her birthday treat

All Birkenshaw youngster Nancy Kelly wanted for her sixth birthday was her own branch of Sugar n Slice so her mum Emma made her one, but then her day got even better.

Emma said: “My wee girl loves role play of real situations and wanted a copy of our local ice-cream shop for her birthday.

“I made a pretend one which she loved, but as she had lots of visitors popping in with presents all day she found her birthday really hard.

“It was tough seeing her sad so when everyone finally left the two of us went to the real shop for a birthday milkshake.

“The staff were waiting for Nancy and they had a presentation box for her filled with goodies, her own official T-shirt and she got taken behind the counter to make her own chocolate milkshake.

“Nancy is only one of 35 people in the world with a rare chromosome deletion and also has moderate functioning autism, but the shop didn’t know any of this, they were just being kind and lovely.

“She left laden with stuff and was desperate to call her nana and gran to tell them she had ‘worked’ in Sugar n Slice – what a wonderful wee shop who made my girl’s day.”