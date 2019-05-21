Naked drug dealer tried to flee cops during raid in New Stevenston

Cops could barely believe it when a man fled naked from a house in New Stevenston during a cannabis bust.

After officers came calling with a warrant, Stephen McLean escaped on to the roof via an upstairs window.

But the nude suspect injured himself in the process and was captured a short time later.

At Hamilton Sheriff Court McLean (28) of Burn Crescent, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis at another house in the same street and elsewhere between December 2017 and May last year.

Sheriff Thomas Millar ordered him to do 240 hours of unpaid community work and imposed a four-month electronic tag which bans him from leaving the house between 7pm and 7am each day.

The sheriff also ordered forfeiture of £7850 seized during the police raid.

Paula Russell, prosecuting, said cops armed with a search warrant forced entry to the house after a tip-off.

She told the court: “A search began and McLean – completely naked – was seen to squeeze through an upstairs bedroom window and escape.

“He was pursued by two police officers, shouting at him to stop, but jumped on to the extension of a house and then into a neighbour’s garden.

“He continued running but was traced a short time later. He was apparently injured – blood was coming from his foot.

“McLean was taken back to the house and advised to put clothes on. An ambulance was contacted.”

The fiscal said cannabis with a street value of £6750 was found along with drug dealing equipment which included three sets of scales, plastic bags and a suspected tick list.

Officers also recovered £7850 in mixed notes which McLean claimed was from the sale of a car.

Ms Russell added: “The accused was taken to hospital for treatment to his foot and thereafter released but arrested.

“A mobile phone was recovered and it contained messages related to being concerned in the supply of drugs, dating back to December 2017.”

In a plea for leniency, defence agent Ian Scott said his client had a full-time job and had pleaded guilty to the charge at the pre-trial stage.

McLean has a previous conviction for a similar charge, but Sheriff Millar decided not to jail him.

He told the accused: “The value of the cannabis was substantial, but given your explanation in the background report I’m prepared to make an order for unpaid work.”