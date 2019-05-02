Motherwell youngster aims to jive his way to the glitterball trophy

Motherwell youngster Broguien Kearney and his partner Ailis Semple are perfecting their routines ahead of the 2019 Strictly Kids Competition.

The event in aid of the STV Children’s Appeal takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Glasgow Central on Sunday.

Six-year-old Broguien, who lives in Scotia Street has been dancing ballroom and Latin for around six months at the D2I dance school, following in the footsteps of his big brother.

Ailis has been dancing since she was two and a half and studies at the Glenda Egan School of Dance.

They were paired up after making it through the Strictly auditions strictly and together with coach Jim Shields have been learning a jive which they will perform to Candyman by Christina Aguilera.

Jim’s wife Leann and daughter Laura have helped at every lesson too, which take place on Friday night in Airdrie thanks to Pamela Logan who opened up her dance school for them.

Broguien has been raising money the appeal with a JustGiving page, event in Dalziel Clubhouse and a raffle.