Motherwell woman reaches Miss Scotland final for the second time

A Motherwell woman has made it through to the final of Miss Scotland for the second time.

Anita Walls (23) first competed in 2017 and is hoping to use her time back in the spotlight to raise awareness of the country’s homeless.

The brainy beauty, who is signed to Superior Model Management, had already completed a Law degree when she last competed and has now added a postgradute in Broadcast Journalism.

Anita said: “After competing in 2017 I always wanted to enter again and this time I am more determined than ever to win the title.

“It’s nice to be back in the public eye and I’m so lucky to be competing alongside such a wonderful group of girls.

“So far we done a photoshoot for Ayrshire Magazine and on Sunday will be attending Fitness Frontier gym for a fitness challenge.

“We have a Get It Grl style challenge to complete and I also can’t wait to try products from Essence Medical Cosmetic Clinic before the final.”

In 2015 the former Dalziel High volunteered for six weeks at an NGO in South Africa and then the following year spent some time volunteering at a children’s orphanage in China.

Since then Anita has worked to help many charities including becoming ambassador for St Andrew’s Hospice in 2017.

Now she is actively working with the Homeless Street Team in Glasgow, who give up their time two nights every week to donate food, clothing and toiletries to help those living on the streets.

Anita said: “This charity deserves recognition for the amazing work they do. Sadly, homelessness in Scotland is still a big problem - with up to 100 people relying on the volunteers services each night.

“The Miss Scotland and Miss World Competition ethos is ‘beauty with a purpose’. It is my mission to ensure that homeless people are not forgotten about and I want our society to understand the true realities of homelessness.”

The final of Miss Scotland takes place on Saturday, June 8, in the Grand Central Hotel, Glasgow, with the winner heading to Thailand in December to compete at Miss World.

Anita said: “I would be so honoured to represent my beautiful country Scotland in the Miss World competition.”

If Anita were to become Miss World she would be the first Brit to lift the crown since Sarah-Jane Hutt in 1983.