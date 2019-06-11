Motherwell musicians on song at entertainment awards

Two local Motherwell musicians have been recognised in an awards ceremony celebrating events entertainers across the UK.

Martin McLinden and Ian Saunders won the title of Best Wedding Band in Scotland at the Book Event Entertainment Awards 2019 with their four-piece guitar band Carbon Copy.

The awards are a celebration of entertainers who have demonstrated a consistent commitment to excellence.The band began playing together in The Railway Tavern six years ago and have been entertaining wedding guests across Scotland ever since.

Martin said: “We’d like to thank everyone that took the time to vote. This award is special because it was decided by the public.

“We have a real love of music and enjoy getting to experiment with different styles to suit couples’ tastes.”

The band now go forward competing for the title of Best Wedding Band.