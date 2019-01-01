Motherwell MP toasts card contest success

Entrants to a Christmas card competition have been praised for their artistic endeavours by the local MP who organised the event.

Marion Fellows MP was speaking after awarding the prize-winners in her Motherwell and Wishaw constituency.

All schools across the constituency were encouraged to take part, with hundreds of entries flooding in over November and December.

A winner from each age group was chosen, with one from the Infants (P1-3), Juniors (P4-5) and Seniors (P6-7).

The winners were: Infants - Paige Simpson, from St Aidan’s Primary; Juniors – Casey Thomson, from Wishaw Academy Primary; Seniors – Eva Marie McMahon. from St Ignatius Primary.

Winners were awarded a framed print of their winning drawing, a bundle of Christmas cards and mug featuring their design, plus a £25 cinema gift card.

Mrs Fellows said: “A big well done to all the boys and girls who took part to show off their artistic skills and a special well done to those who won.

“Motherwell and Wishaw definitely has some budding Banksys and future Frida Kahlos.

“Christmas is a great time to get children to move away from a screen and put some pen to paper and show off their creative talents.

“It’s also a great time to see a Christmas film and I’m sure they’ll enjoy their day out with a loved one.

“I hope that all the participants and their families have a marvellous Christmas and a happy Hogmanay.”