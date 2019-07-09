Motherwell Diocese ordaining four deacons to the priesthood

Motherwell Diocese will have four new priests by the end of the month as the ordination of young deacons was carried out.

Father Kieran Hamilton was ordained at St Barbara’s in Muirhead on Monday, July 1, following a period of study at St Mary’s College in Birmingham.

He will serve as assistant priest at St Patrick’s Shieldmuir and St Thomas in Wishaw.

Father Mark O’Donnell was ordained at the same church in Wishaw last Wednesday (July 3).

He studied at the Scots College in Rome and will serve as assistant priest to St Joseph’s and St John Ogilvie in Blantyre.

A third ordination will take place at St Aloysius in Chapelhall when Deacon Kevin Lawrie is ordained on Tuesday, July 16.

A graduate of St Mary’s College, the new priest will be sent to St Barbara’s Muirhead plus St James in Coatbridge and will assist with the chaplaincy at University Hospital Monklands.

A previous ordination took place last month in St Columbkille’s in Rutherglen when Father Charles Coyle was received into the priesthood. Father Coyle had also studied in Rome.

Bishop Joseph Toal said: “It is a great blessing for the Dioces of Motherwell to have four men being ordained this summer. We thank God for the gift of their vocations and look forward to their ministry among us.

“We are also grateful to all who accompanied them on their journey to priestly ordination – their families, parishes and seminaries.”