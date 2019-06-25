Motherwell couple celebrate fifty years together

Motherwell couple Hugh and Elinor Burt who met at a youth club dance in 1966 are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary.

Hugh from Holytown and Elinor from Bellshill first encountered each other in Holytown Community Centre when they were 17 and 15 respectively and have been together ever since.

They were married three years later on June 21, 1969, at St John Bosco Chapel in New Stevenston by Doctor Hugh Cahill.

Elinor worked in Woolworths and Callaghan’s fruit shop in New Stevenston, while Hugh was employed at the Fullwood Steelworks, New Stevenston.

The couple’s daughter Jennifer Burt Ingram said: “They have a very close relationship and are very rarely apart.

“They love to spend most of their time with their family, especially the grandchildren.”

Hugh and Elinor are celebrating their special day with their daughters, son in laws and grandchildren and some close friends.