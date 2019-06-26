Motherwell couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Motherwell couple John and Elizabeth (Betty) Morton were delighted to receive a card from Her Majesty the Queen to mark their diamond wedding anniversary.

Before his retirement Mr Morton worked in Clyde Alloy and the Dalziel Works, while Mrs Morton was a school teacher at Belvidere and Ladywell primary schools.

As well as many cards and gifts they received from family, friends, and well wishers as they celebrate 60 years of marriage, the couple, who live on The Loaning, received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from members of the Roman Road Hall church in Motherwell, of which they are members.