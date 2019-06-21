Motherwell couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Motherwell couple George and Erika Knox celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary as North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones and Depute Lieutenant John Brown paid them a visit to present gifts and a card on behalf of both the councillors and people of North Lanarkshire.

George and Erika met in Hamlin, Germany, in 1956 when George was stationed there with the army, and were married in Hamlin Baptist Church three years later.

They have two children, Heidi and Andrew, son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Lena, and four grandchildren, David, Esther, Anna and Lauren.