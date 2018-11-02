Motherwell couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

Motherwell couple William and Margaret Sharp celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

They met at Brandon Church badminton Club and were married in Brandon Church on October 11, 1958.

They have a son and daughter, two step grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and celebrated by spending a few days with family on the Isle of Arran, a favourite family holiday destination.

On return from their holiday North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones and Depute Lieutenant John McKenzie visited their home to present gifts and a card on behalf of the councillors and people of North Lanarkshire.