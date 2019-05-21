Man appears in court charged with Holytown murder

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder Cameron McMillan in Holytown on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to Quarry Street at around 5.50am on Sunday following reports of a disturbance.

They found the body of 23-year-old Mr McMillan, but he could not be saved.

Declan Blythe appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court yesterday (Monday) charged with Mr McMillan’s murder, assault to severe injury, having a bladed item in a public place and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Blythe from Glasgow, made no plea during the private hearing, and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.

Mr McMillan’s sister Chantelle has set up a JustGiving page to pay for the father-of-one’s funeral.

His family were already in mourning after Mr McMillan’s two-year-old niece Bonnie lost her battle with a rare illness last month, while in March, his older brother Lias passed away.

Chantelle wrote: “Devastated and heartache is all I can feel.

“Early hours of Sunday morning, the third tragedy to hit our family in such a short few months, our one and only Cameron William McMillan’s life was cut short due to a horrific incident.

“At this time we appreciate all help which will go towards our Cameron’s funeral, and give our Cammy a send off he well and truly deserves.”

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chantellemcmillan1.