Key reason laid bare for road accidents

Absent-minded drivers are the most common cause of road accidents in North Lanarkshire, figures reveal.

Road safety charity Brake has called for a radical overhaul of road safety measures to prevent “needless, preventable” deaths from dangerous driving.

The latest Department for Transport statistics show drivers or riders failing to look properly contributed to 139 accidents in North Lanarkshire last year.

The figures, which report contributory factors for accidents as recorded by police, also show that 85 accidents were caused by drivers or riders failing to judge another vehicle’s speed.

Officers can choose one or more reasons for any accident where at least one person suffers a slight injury in an incident with a vehicle.

These do not have to involve cars and could, for example, include a cyclist falling over or a motorbike colliding with a pedestrian.

Samuel Nahk, senior public affairs officer at Brake, said: “These figures clearly highlight that driver error is one of the main causes of crashes on our roads

“Yet every death and injury on our roads is a needless, preventable tragedy.

“We can mitigate the impact of driver error through a safe systems approach with safer roads, safer vehicles, safer speeds and safer road use

“Drivers can also reduce their chances of causing a crash by ensuring they stick well within the speed limit, take more time to look carefully at junctions, and giving the road their full attention at all times.”

Last year, five people were killed and 7676 seriously injured on North Lanarkshire’s roads.

A DfT spokeswoman said: “Our comprehensive Road Safety Action Plan sets out more than 70 different measures to reduce the number of deaths and injuries on our roads.

“This includes steps to help children understand the dangers near roads and investing in a digital platform to share best practice around cutting road safety risks for older drivers.”