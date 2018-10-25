Jimmy Carr tour 2019 and 2020: full list of Scottish dates and how to get tickets

Jimmy Carr has recently announced details of an upcoming UK tour for 2019 and 2020.

The comedian and host of 8 Out of 10 Cats will begin his ‘Terribly Funny’ tour in May 2019, embarking on a string of more than 100 dates around the UK, including several in Scotland.

The comic is currently in the middle of a huge world tour, named ‘The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits’, which has seen Carr perform a collection of his best loved jokes, alongside new material.

The international leg of his tour will finish in March 2019, before he then begins his UK gigs.

The Terribly Funny tour includes nine dates in Scotland, in both 2019 and 2020, alongside other major cities and towns in England and Northern Ireland.

When do tickets go on sale for Jimmy Carr’s 2019 and 2020 shows?

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 26 October.

Where can I purchase tickets?

To purchase tickets visit Jimmy Carr’s official website.

The full list of Jimmy Carr’s Scotland tour dates

September 25, 2019- Dunfermline - The Alhambra Theatre

September 26, 2019- Perth - Concert Hall

September 27, 2019- Dundee - Caird Hall

September 28, 2019- Aberdeen - The Music Hall

March 12, 2020- Motherwell - Concert Hall

March 13, 2020- Glasgow - Sec Armadillo

March 14, 2020- Glasgow - Sec Armadillo

March 15, 2020- Inverness - Eden Court Theatre

April 26, 2020- Edinburgh - Festival Theatre