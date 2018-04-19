An Uddingston woman who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis just weeks before her wedding will be donning the dress from her big day in aid of MS Society Scotland.

Carla Callaghan (33), who married Scott Sandlan in 2013, is hosting her second Wear Your Wedding Dress for MS event on June 16 at Uddingston Masonic Hall.

The former Cardinal Newman pupil, who also works as press and PR officer for MS Society Scotland , hopes it will top the last Wear Your Wedding Dress for MS night which raised £5000 to help support people affected by the neurological condition.

Carla said: “This summer marks five years since my MS diagnosis and also our fifth wedding anniversary. I wanted to mark the occasion by bringing back Wear Your Wedding Dress for MS which is being kindly sponsored by Wedding Dress Cleaning Scotland to celebrate this milestone.

“The last event in 2016 was a great night and so many ladies turned out in their wedding dresses. We even had a dress from each decade starting from the 80s!

“MS is unpredictable and different for everyone, but thanks to treatments, I have been able to manage MS and keep enjoying life.

“I am fiercely positive and determined to never let it get in the way, but I know for some people this condition can be a lot different, so I want to raise money to make life that bit better for people living with MS and also to drive funds into research.”

Carla was supported on the launch day by best friend Caroline Archer, Rosy McRorie, Sophie Thomas and Mairi Valentine as all five emerged from Hamilton Town House.

She said: “It was a great day to launch the event and I think we gave shoppers and drivers a bit of a laugh! The support has been incredible and I’d like to thank my fellow brides and also Michelle Marshall of Pixel Works Photography who done an incredible job with the pictures.

“I would also like to thank Hamilton Town House and Bijoux Bridal who very generously offered up the venue and some dresses for launch day too which I am very grateful for.”

Dress code for the event is being wedding gowns or glam and tickets costing £15, which includes a DJ, buffet and raffle, can be purchased by calling Carla on 07817799832 or emailing carlacallaghan1984@gmail.com.

For those who can’t make the event, but wish to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carla-callaghan1.