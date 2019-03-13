Village stalwart dies at age of 95

An Uddingston woman, who was the village’s correspondent for the Times & Speaker across five decades, has died at the age of 95.

Anne Thurley was born on September 10, 1923, in Clydebank to her mother Mary and her father Ken.

During the Second World War her house was bombed and destroyed and while it was being rebuilt she moved down to Troon in Ayrshire.

While serving in the WRAF at a base, near Annan, she met her soon to be husband Sam, who also worked there before he was transferred to Palestine in the Middle East.

After a number of years Sam, who was born and brought up in Meldreth near Cambridge, left the army and joined Anne.

They were married on January 26, 1952, in Portland Church, Troon, with Sam becoming a chartered accountant, while Anne worked for London Midland Scottish Railway

They set up home in Clydebank and were joined by daughter Linda in 1955 and son David two years later, before moving to Uddingston in 1963 with Sam becoming internal auditor for Lanark County and later Chief Internal Auditor for Strathclyde Region.

It was not long before Anne was involved with the community, firstly becoming involved with the local “Trinity” church as it was then called with the young mothers.

She the joined the Woman’s Guild serving as both secretary and president over the years, and later became a member of the church board.

During the 1970s she became local corespondent for Uddingston for the Bellshill Speaker and the Hamilton Advertiser, a job she relished and remained in until 2014.

Anne also had a particular interest in local youth groups serving as secretary of 2nd Uddingston Scout group for many years.

She founded and ran the local Red Cross cadets where some of her members later graduated to become nurses and doctors.

Anne was heavily involved in fundraising for the first CAT scanner in the area and could frequently be found going round the local clubs, pubs and factories with her collection tin.

She was also an ardent supporter of “The Earl Haig Fund” where she organised collectors for the local area, and worked tirelessly for the WRVS delivering “meals on wheels”.

In addition she was also involved with Wellhall Church of Scotland Home in Hamilton and Lanarkshire Health Council.

Due to her husband Sam’s interest in the local cricket club Anne was often found in the clubhouse preparing and helping serve the teas to the teams.

Latterly Anne still attended Uddingston Old Parish Church where she participated in the services, singalong and the film afternoons.

After several short stays in hospital Anne returned home where she died peacefully on February 21.

Her funeral took place at Uddingston Old Parish Church, followed by Daldowie Crematorium on March 1.