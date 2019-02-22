Uddingston residents urged to give their views on pharmacy provision

Uddingston residents are being invited to give their views on whether they feel they have adequate access to pharmacy services.

DJM1 Ltd, trading as Uddingston Pharmacy, would like to apply to NHS Lanarkshire to open a new pharmacy at 82 Bellshill Road, which would be open Monday-Friday, 9am–6pm, and Saturday, 9am–5pm.

Before an application can be made, regulations require that NHS Lanarkshire and Uddingston Pharmacy carry out a joint consultation to seek the views of local people on whether they feel they already have adequate access to pharmacy services in the area and gauge the level of support for the proposal.

NHS Lanarkshire primary care improvement and development manager Gillian Forsyth, said: “This is only a proposal, however, we want to gauge how people feel about it and the survey will help us capture this.

“For example, people will be able to record whether they feel they already have adequate access to pharmacy services in the area or whether they feel there are gaps or deficiencies in service to the neighbourhood.”

To take part in the joint consultation exercise a questionnaire is available at www.nhslanarkshire.scot.nhs.uk.

The website provides a map of the area, plus information about the proposal and the application process.

For paper copies, or those in another language or format, call the primary care department on 01698 858145.

Comments received after Tuesday, July 2, cannot be accepted.