Tributes paid to Jimmy Hood

Tributes have been paid to former Labour MP Jimmy Hood who has died aged 69.

Mr Hood held his seat in Parliament for 28 years, representing Clydesdale from 1987 to 2005, and Lanark and Hamilton East from 2005 to 2015, when he lost to the SNP’s Angela Crawley – who was born in June 1987, the same month Mr Hood first took office as an MP.

Mr Hood was a mining engineer and trade unionist before his election, his parliamentary coming in the wake of the miners strike of the mid-1980s having been an official in the National Union of Mineworkers.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: “Jimmy took all that experience into frontline politics, serving the community in Lanark and Hamilton East, and in Clydesdale, for almost three decades.”

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown said Mr Hood would be remembered as a “dedicated advocate of social justice”.