Time to sparkle and shine to help hospices

The Sparkle, Shine and Dine ladies’ lunch at Dalziel Park Hotel, Motherwell, will raise much-needed funds for St Andrew’s and Strathcarron hospices.

Hosted by North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones, the day kicks off at noon on Sunday, March 17, with a glass of fizz on arrival.

A two-course meal will be followed by a fun-packed afternoon of games, shopping, raffle and dancing in the company of Tam Cowan.

Provost Jones said: “Last year, our hugely successful lassies’ lunch raised over £6000 for the hospices, which provide specialist palliative care to people in Lanarkshire and Forth Valley.

“Our ladies’ lunch is a great afternoon out, packed with fun and laughter but knowing that it is raising money for such a worthwhile cause, makes it even better.

“Grab some of your friends, family or work colleagues together and book a table for what will be a fabulous afternoon, and one to remember.”

Retail stalls include arts and crafts, jewellery, beauty treatments and clothing.

Tickets cost £30 individually or tables of ten can be booked, email dobbine@northlan.gov.uk.