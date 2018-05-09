TCA celebrate top sporting events

Motherwell will host a fun day on Saturday to celebrate the involvement of the town in two major sporting events: the OVO Energy Tour Series and the Scottish Cup Final.

Organised by Town Centre Activities Ltd, this Sport of Summer Preview Event intends to attract visitors to the town centre, and encourage people of all ages to have fun and get active.

Taking place in Merry Street the cycling side of cythe event will include a unicycle performer, an obstaclescourse, and a smoothie bike.

The Wishaw Mountain Biking Club will be on site to give advice and tips, and a professional bike doctor will be checking out any bikes that may need some maintenance.

All these activities will serve as a warm-up before the OVO Energy Tour Series competition, which comes back to town on Tuesday.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Motherwell is included among the selected locations for this cycling race, which attracts hundreds of people to the town centre.

The event will also celebrate that Motherwell face Celtic in the Scottish Cup Final on May 19.

A ‘beat the goalie’ challenge and a human football table will be installed with ‘Steelman’, the Motherwell FC mascot, appearing from 11am-12.30pm.

A find-the-player competition will run during the day, with photos of the Motherwell FC players spread throughout the town centre shops - four tickets for the first match of next season at Fir Park await the winner.

From May 11-19 businesses in Motherwell town centre can participate in a best-dressed window competition to support Motherwell in the Scottish Cup Final.

The winning store will receive a table for four in hospitality at Motherwell’s first home game of the new season.

To enter call TCA on 01236 638444, email duffyja@northlan.gov.uk or visit the TCA Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Mears Group has been named as lead sponsor for the OVO Energy Tour Series in Motherwell.

Managing director Willie Docherty said: “Mears are delighted to support this top cycling event.

“As the leading social housing repairs and maintenance provider in the UK, Mears are always keen to support the communities we work and live in.”

Other organisations supporting the Tour Series in Motherwell are: Bell Group UK, Amey, Scotland the Perfect Stage, North Lanarkshire Leisure and Scottish Cycling.

As well as top professional cycling there will be live music from the Clyde 1 roadshow, including performances from Ashleigh Burns, Jack Balfour and Banghra Beatles, stunt bike demonstrations, a smoothie bike, climbing wall and North Lanarkshire Schools’ Pipe Band.