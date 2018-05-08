Surprise award for volunteer Saffron

A volunteer at the Health and Wellness Centre in Motherwell received a pleasant surprise when an MSP popped in to present her with an award for services to the facility.

Saffron Croly recently completed 50 hours of volunteering through the Saltire Awards initiative.

Central Scotland list MSP Graham Simpson presented a certificate to mark her achievement.

Mr Simpson also heard from charity director Ayeshah Khan about how volunteers like Saffron are key to the charity’s aim of offering access to health to improve the emotional and physical health and well-being of individuals and communities in North Lanarkshire.

Mr Simpson said: “Talking to Saffron and hearing first-hand about how the centre has helped her gain confidence to be able to help others is a testament to the great work being done by Ayeshah and the rest of the dedicated staff.”

Ayeshah added: “It was great Graham could come along to present Saffron with her certificate and find out about how all of the volunteers have developed during their time with the charity. Their hard work, passion and commitment is truly appreciated.”