Start 2019 on the right foot with free health walks

If you are finding it difficult to put those New Year resolutions into action why not join a free health walk.

A health walk is a short, safe, low-level walk lasting no longer than an hour, with a pace to suit the individuals in the group so it is the ideal way for most people to become more active. Each walk is led by a trained volunteer.

The walks are organised by Get Walking Lanarkshire, a partnership project between NHS Lanarkshire, North and South Lanarkshire Councils and Paths for All.

Coordinator Paula Hubens said: “Our health walks are a great way to get fitter after the festive period, beat the winter blues and enjoy the fresh air.

“There’s no need to book, just wear suitable footwear and come along. Most groups go for a cuppa afterwards so they’re very friendly!”

The health walks have dementia friendly walking accreditation status, with leaders having completed dementia friendly training and routes assessed as dementia inclusive.

Health walks take place in Cumbernauld on Wednesdays at 10am from the Tryst Leisure Centre, Thursdays at 10.30am from Broadwood Leisure Centre, and Fridays at 10.30am from the Muirfield Centre; and in Moodiesburn on Mondays at 9.15am from the Pivot Centre.

Motherwell – Wednesdays at 10.30am from Motherwell Library and fortnightly on Wednesdays at 11am at various locations on the Greenlink.

Newarthill – Tuesdays at 6.30pm from Newarthill Community Centre.

Bellshill – Tuesdays at 1pm from Orbiston Neighbourhood Centre, Busby Road and Fridays at 10am from Bellshill Library.

Coatbridge – Tuesdays at 10.30am from Drumpellier Country Park and Thursdays at 10.30am from Kirkshaws Neighbourhood Centre, Haddington Way.

Glenboig – Fridays at 1.30pm from the community centre.

Airdrie – Mondays (term time) at 9.30am from the Chapelside Centre, Waddell Street and the second Wednesday of the month at 11am from the Maggie’s Centre.

Wishaw – Mondays at 2pm from Beechwood Care Home and Tuesdays at 10.30am on Greenhead Moss – meet at the former post office on Cambusnethan Street.

Newmains – Thursdays at 11am from the NCT Centre.

Hamilton – Tuesday at 10.30am from the visitor centre at Chatelherault Country Park and Fridays at 10am from the LAMH shop on Cadzow Street.

Cambuslang – Fridays at 9.30am from the Caledonian Centre, Birch Road and Saturdays at 10am from Whitlawburn Resource Centre, Belmont Road.

Rutherglen – Tuesdays at 9.30am from Fernhill and Cathkin Church, Neilvaig Drive and Thursdays at 7pm from Rutherglen Library.

East Kilbride – Mondays at 11am from the playground at the car park in James Hamilton Heritage Park, Wednesdays at 10.30am from the EKCT office on Burley Place in Peel Park, Wednesdays at 11am from The Meeting Place, Olympia Arcade, and Thursdays at 10.30am from the ranger station in Calderglen Country Park.

Stonehouse – Wednesdays at 10.30am from outside the Spar shop.

For more information call 01698 402077 or email getwalkinglanarkshire@northlan.gov.uk.