Seventy years of the NHS in Lanarkshire

In 1948 the first supermarket was established, George VI was on the throne, the railway was nationalised, the Land Rover was unveiled and Prince Charles was born.

Most importantly, July 5, 1948, was a momentous day for healthcare it was on that date the NHS was founded.

Throughout its lifetime, staff have worked tirelessly to continually improve the services NHS Lanarkshire provides to its communities.

Calum Campbell, chief executive of NHS Lanarkshire, said: “I am delighted to be celebrating the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

“The NHS is one of the nation’s most well-loved institutions and touches the lives of all of us.

“Over the past seven decades, it has had a tremendous impact on the health and wellbeing of the population.

“Significant changes have occurred during this time ranging from clinical advances to the use of technology in how we provide healthcare services.

“The future offers exciting opportunities for further change and improvements to be made, but fundamentally relies on the knowledge and skills of our staff to ensure delivery.”

The last 70 years has seen major developments throughout the life of the NHS that continue to impact on care today.

In 1958 ultrasound was established and the first kidney transplant was carried out in 1960. Family planning clinics were introduced in 1974 and in 1978 the first IVF baby was born.

Events in NHS Lanarkshire over the last 70 years include an animal house being built in 1956 at Hairmyres Hospital to house guinea pigs which were used at that time in the diagnosis of tuberculosis.

In 1959, Law Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit was one of the first to be opened in a Scottish District General Hospital.

In 1977, Monklands Hospital opened to patients and in 2001 the current Hairmyres Hospital opened quickly followed by Wishaw General.