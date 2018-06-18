SCIAF 6k helps bring a sense of Dignity to lives

Deacon Blue stars Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh joined hundreds of SCIAF supporters at its 6k Family Fun Run in Strathclyde Park.

The ‘Dignity’ singers had their dog Alfie in tow as they showed solidarity with millions of poor families around the world who are forced to walk for hours in search of food and water, or flee across continents to safety.

Ricky said: “SCIAF’s 6k was absolutely brilliant and taking part really makes you feel like you’re making a difference to the lives of the poorest people in the world.

“The sun was shining and everyone had great fun. One of the charms of this run is the fact that we were able to bring our dog Alfie and he loved it, then we were running past mums and dads with their sons and daughters, and people walking with babies in buggies

“It couldn’t have been better and there was a lovely atmosphere.”

Last year Ricky travelled to Zambia to see first-hand how money given to SCIAF is changing lives.

He said: “I know Scottish donations - no matter how small - really do make a difference because I’ve seen it with my own eyes.

“It was fantastic to meet so many people being supported by SCIAF to grow more food, earn an income and have real hope for the future.”

Lorraine added: “I was a great turnout this year and I’d definitely encourage everyone to come along next year so please spread the word.

“Every step of that run was a step towards someone getting food or water. While we were running, we had the people SCIAF helps in our thoughts.”

This year’s winner was David Cathie (47) from Strathaven, while Michael Nolan (12), a pupil at St Ninian’s High in Giffnock was the quickest youngster for the second year in a row.

To make a donation towards SCIAF’s work visit www.sciaf.org.uk or call 0141 354 5555.