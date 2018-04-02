Saddle sore for Sport Relief

The team at the Ascensos contact centre in Motherwell took part in this year’s cycle challenge in aid of Sport Relief.

Ascensos set up two spin bikes in each of its three offices, including the one in Airbles Road, with staff targeting prizes for the furthest distance travelled.

Each participant had 10 minutes to record their distance and the furthest cycled was 9.7km by Daniel McNulty, of the Motherwell office, who won a fitbit device.

The Ascensos’ Motherwell team travelled over 339 miles, while colleagues in Clydebank and Isle of Wight also took part bringing the total distance to over 945 miles.

This works out as the distance from John O’Groats to the contact centre on the Isle of Wight and then back up to Loch Lomond.

CEO John Devlin said: “The team at Ascensos are so committed and passionate about supporting organisations that make a real difference to people’s lives.

“I am really proud to have such a dedicated team who are always excited about taking part in these events.”

Nationally the total raised by Sport Relief this year currently stands at over £38 million which will be used to change lives across the world.

John added: “Sport Relief is a great charity to get behind. It encourages people to get active while raising money that truly will support vulnerable people across the UK and throughout the world and help them to live happier and healthier lives.”

You can still donate by visting www.sportrelief.com.