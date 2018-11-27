Rosie wins award for care home innovation

Rosie Brennan has been announced as the winner of a prestigious award celebrating the best of the independent care home sector.

The activity organiser at Parksprings Care Home, Motherwell, won the Innovative Practice category at the Scottish Care Awards 2018.

This award demonstrates an innovative approach to empowering people and a positive approach to forming external partnerships.

Rosie, who was presented with the award at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow, said: “I am very surprised but thrilled and honoured.”

Quality and Compliance Inspector Pauline Lewis, who nominated Rosie, said: “Rosie has piloted a Tai Chi class integrated with a local nursery. The residents and children aged 2-5 years help each other and learn together.

“The children’s bright energy immediately had a positive effect on the residents. Families, staff and friends all join in with remarkable results. The atmosphere is amazing, happy and positive.

“Rosie also took residents to perform with Scottish Opera. Families couldn’t believe their relatives were up on stage, a lot of tears were shed.”