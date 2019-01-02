Recognised for over 50 years of service

A volunteer from Motherwell has been recognised for his dedication and commitment to first aid and to delivering community demonstrations over more than five decades.

Iain Cuthbertson was named St Andrew’s First Aid’s Volunteer of the Year at the Scottish First Aid Awards held at the Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow.

Iain has been a volunteer for 55 years. He is the commandant of the Motherwell company as well as an assistant youth leader and has delivered hundreds of free community-based demonstrations, teaching a range of first aid skills to members of the public.

He has contributed nearly 9000 hours of his time to St Andrew’s First Aid and facilitated CPR sessions to almost 2000 young people in local schools. He is well known in the area and has also worked with many vulnerable groups including young carers and hard to reach groups.

Iain said: “I am delighted to win this award and it was great to be part of such a fantastic evening.

“I love my role as a volunteer - its great to see so many people feeling a sense of achievement when they’ve learned how to deliver CPR, stem a bleed or know how to help someone who is choking.

“Simple techniques can have the most positive outcomes and it doesn’t take long to learn how to save a life.”

Stuart Callison, chief executive of St Andrew’s First Aid, added: “Iain not only volunteers as a first aider at many events across Lanarkshire and the west but also trains others in all aspects of first aid.

“He has been an officer with us for almost 30 years and works tirelessly within his community to raise awareness of first aid and saving lives. His work with youth groups to influence future generations and help them look after themselves and others, deserves every credit and he is therefore a very worthy winner of this award.”

St Andrew’s First Aid is Scotland’s only dedicated first aid charity with 1100 volunteers and 250 youth volunteers giving up around 67,000 hours of their own time to run over 2000 events every year.