Ray of sunshine for kids stuck in hospital

Charity champion ensures sick children get to enjoy Christmas

Mrs Mitchell gave Santa Claus a run for his money as she visited the Schiehallion ward of the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow with over £1000 of toys.

Ray Mitchell with butcher Sandy Cooper and his daughter Laura Black holding some of the portable DVD players for the Schiehallion ward

She was joined by Airdrie and Shotts MSP Alex Neil to hand over the gifts.

He said: “I was delighted to join Ray Mitchell delivering gifts to the children at the hospital.

“I’ve been privileged to have been doing this for a number of years, and have met many fantastic families, in that time.”

The money was raised through the weekly raffle she runs at Bellshill Post Office every week, but Mrs Mitchell wasn’t done there.

When staff at the hospital told her they were in need of portable DVD players she was determined to raise even more to help.

However it didn’t take long as just one day later Bellshill butcher Sandy Cooper offered to provide the necessary funds and gave Mrs Mitchell over £300.

Mrs Mitchell said: “when I took the toys in to the Schiehallion ward we decided to try and raise money for six DVD players so the children could use them when they were having chemotherapy.

“The next day I was telling Sandy Cooper about this and he said come in tomorrow and he’d give me the money from the bone and bag cash.

“He gave me £312, this bought the six Players and I put some money to it and bought some DVD’s.

“I would like to thank Sandy for his amazing generoisty as well as all his customers and the customers of the post office and Lawmuir Stores as I really couldn;t do this without everyone’s support.”

Mrs Mitchell has also been supporting The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Present Appeal and presented £1000 worth of toys to the corps in Bellshill.