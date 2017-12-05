Race night raises £6,960

A memorial night fundraiser for a much-loved Bellshill woman has managed to raise the staggering sum of £6,900 for two charities.

Jackie Lockhart was diagnosed with cancer of her womb at the beginning of February this year. After undergoing surgery at the Royal Infirmary the tumour was discovered to be an extremely rare Neuroendocrine Large Cell cancer .

Jackie was given the devastating news that this particular form of cancer was an aggressive one which is composed of large malignant cells, prognosis is low and is so rare that only a tiny percentage of people have still been alive to receive the diagnosis.

Unfortunately, despite a valiant batle against the disease, Jackie finally lost her fight on August 25 at the age of 51.

In a cruel and merciless twist of fate, she never got a chance to meet her first grandson Kyle Lockhart, who was born a few weeks later.

After her death her son David and his fiancée Sarah Thompson decided to host a race night in honour of Jackie, to help raise funds in her memory for the various different charities that Jackie had supported throughout her life.

On the race night, which took place on October 28, the night before what would have been Jackie’s 52nd birthday, the amazing sum of £6,960 was raised to be shared between St Andrews Hospice and The Haven Centre in Wishaw which both received £3480 each.