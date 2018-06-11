Possible site for new hospital

NHS Lanarkshire is to look into building a new hospital in Gartcosh to replace the existing University Hospital Monklands.

As part of the development of an outline business case for the Monklands replacement/refurbishment project two option appraisal events took place last week.

Members of the public and NHS Lanarkshire staff opted to move forward with the option for a new-build hospital at a different location during the first event.

The former steelworks site in Gartcosh was then named the preferred choice over one in Glenmavis at the second event.

However, before a preferred option for any future hospital can be identified further work will need to be completed.

NHS Lanarkshire will now produce an in-depth financial analysis along with the option appraisal output.

This will form a report, expected in early July, in advance of an engagement process with the public, patients, carers, staff and the many other stakeholders involved across Lanarkshire, the West of Scotland and beyond.

MRRP clinical lead Dr Jim Ruddy said: “This is an important milestone in our exciting project to ensure the best possible future for University Hospital Monklands and the healthcare needs of the local and wider community the hospital serves.

“Participants were given a clear understanding of our proposed clinical model and they assessed each option to see which best delivered the future healthcare needs of our patients. The same group of participants then assessed the locations.

“We’d like to thank them for their support with this vital process. This project will deliver significant investment in services and facilities to bring benefits for patients, service users and staff.”

A broad range of representatives took part in the option appraisal including patients and public representatives, carers, clinicians and staff representatives – with the Scottish Health Council observing.

Project director Graeme Reid said: “This project is an extremely positive vision for Lanarkshire, the wider west of Scotland and beyond.

“The option appraisal outcome will allow NHS Lanarkshire to move forward with the development of a business case over the next two years for a state-of-the-art facility for patients in the region.”