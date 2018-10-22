Orange ladies support LCCT

Five ladies from Ark of Safety Ladies Loyal Orange Lodge no 29 within the Bellshill district raised over £2000 for Lanarkshire Cancer Care Trust.

Social committee members Lynne Buchanan, Eirlys Brown, Leanne Russell, Megan McMenemy and Fiona Wylie organised events over the past few months in aid of the charity which collects patients from their homes and takes them to hospital appointments.

Back in May the ladies hosted a comedy hypnotist night within The Imperial Function Suite, Worthy Mistress Sister Lynne Buchanan had a sponsored hair cut with her hair going to The Little Princess Charity and in August there was a community fun day which carried on into the evening with games and singer Diane Kerr.

Fiona said: “The work Lanarkshire Cancer Care Trust does is phenomenal, a lot of brothers and sisters within the Orange Order have used or use this charity and we wanted to give them something back as a thank you on their behalf.

“We’d like to thank Lanarkshire Cancer Care Trust charity themselves and everyone from the Bellshill community, No8 district lodge and all the individual lodges, the Bellshill flute bands and businesses from Bellshill and further afield who kindly donated and helped make these events a success.

“We also thank RMB disco and Events 4u Lanarkshire, and our friends and family who supported us, we were totally overwhelmed with the generosity of everyone and we are pleased to say the grand total was a whopping £2255.”