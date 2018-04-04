New breast screening sessions organised

Some breast screening sessions had to be cancelled last month during the adverse weather conditions.

As a result, some women from Motherwell and Wishaw are being asked to attend the Breast Screening Unit in Lanark.

Dr Tasmin Sommerfield, NHS Lanarkshire consultant in Public Health Medicine, said: “Unfortunately, due to the adverse weather in March, the West of Scotland Breast Screening Service had to cancel some of their planned screening sessions.

“As a result some women have had their breast screening appointment rearranged for the mobile Breast Screening Unit in Lanark.

“If this is not suitable, please let the service know. They will be able to give you an appointment within the centre in Nelson Mandela Place, Glasgow, if this better for travel.”

The contact for the West of Scotland Breast Screening Service is email GG-UHB.wosbs@nhs.net, call 0141 800 8800 or textphone 0141 800 8858.

Dr Sommerfield said: “On behalf of the service, I would like to apologise for any inconvenience the change in location may cause.”