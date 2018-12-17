Neonatal staff host annual Xmas party

The parents of over 60 premature babies from across Lanarkshire gathered for the annual Christmas party at the neonatal unit in University Hopsital Wishaw.

The annual event, organised by neonatal staff, is held at the Ronald Miller suite as a celebration for all the babies and their families who spent extended periods of time in the neonatal unit over the previous year.

Steph Shilliday’s daughter Sophie spent two-and-a-half months in the neonatal unit in 2017. Steph said: “I’d just like to say a huge big thank you to all the staff who took time to help us to get through a really difficult time, we really appreciate it.”

Lyn Clyde, chief midwife and operational manager, added: “The Christmas reunion brings together families whose children spent time in the neonatal unit their early critical days, weeks and months.

“It is also a chance to meet up with many of the staff who cared for the babies when they were at their smallest and most vulnerable.

“All the babies and their siblings were very excited to meet our guest of honour Santa, who handed out some early Christmas presents.”