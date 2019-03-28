Music is used to raise awareness of mental health

Fool On Support put on a musical showcase in the Scottish Parliament to raise awareness of mental health.

Fool On, a charity started in 2015, brings together people who have experience of mental health issues. The group promotes recovery and positive mental health through participation in the performing arts.

The parliamentary event, sponsored by Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson, showcased the wide range of talents of Fool On’s members and volunteer tutors to a delighted audience.

Ms Adamson said: “It is events like this that demonstrate just how beneficial the work of charities like Fool On can be.

“We were treated to a group of wonderfully talented musicians and performers who have taken painful experiences and channelled it into something that brings joy.

“Fool On provides the platform to nurture their talents. It is because of their efforts that these people felt emboldened to showcase their skills in Parliament – which I am sure is an intimidating prospect.

“The concert was a tremendous success and I am thrilled to be able to promote this fantastic charity.”

Fool On hold weekly workshops open to anyone who wants to build their confidence and have a bit of fun with creative writing or playing music.

The weekly schedule is as follows:

Tuesday – Orbiston Neighbourhood Centre, Bellshill, from 1-3pm; Wednesday – Newmains Community Trust Centre from 1-3pm and Airdrie Town Hall from 7pm - 9pm; Thursday – Shawhead Community Centre, Coatbridge, from 1-3pm and Forgewood Community Centre from 7-9pm.

The workshops are free to attend but participants are encouraged to make a small donation.

Interested parties should contact Stuart Doig on 07591 241 973.

Also at the parliament were Lanarkshire brothers Mick and Phil Muir, who work closely with many charities including Fool On and FAMS (Families and friends against murder and suicide).

Going under the name ‘Mick n Phil’ they have just put out a new song called ‘Like It Used To’ about loss and mental health awareness.

Mick said: “Our mother took her own life when we where only young and through our volunteer work with the likes of Fool On and FAMS we have seen just how widely those issues reach.

“We wanted to do something to talk about the subject and we hope others can take comfort in knowing they are not alone.

“Hopefully by spreading the word it could really help someone out there, in it’s first week on release Like It Used To got over 1400 streams and had amazing feedback.

“We are very grateful and want to thank you all those who supported us from the bottom of our hearts.”

Like It Used To has received airplay on both Roack Radio UK and Scene Radio, to hear it for yourself visit www.facebook.com/micknphil or www.youtube.com/micknphil.