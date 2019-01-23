MSP sees first hand work being done to support Lanarkshire’s carers

Central Scotland list MSP Graham Simpson visited Lanarkshire Carers Centre to see the work being undertaken to support vulnerable members of the community.

At present Lanarkshire Carers Centre is a resource used by 9000 carers to access information, advice and offers a range of direct support services.

The charity is based in Hamilton, with a second base in Airdrie, and is complimented by carer support workers across Lanarkshire.

Mr Simpson, who visited the Airdrie base, said: “I was delighted to visit the Lanarkshire Carers Centre to see the work they undertake throughout North and South Lanarkshire.

“They provide individual support to help carers manage and continue their caring duties. Carers can access breaks from their caring role and services are provided to ensure there is preventative and emotional support available to carers.

“They also provide a Caretalk service which provides a weekly telephone call to carers. This work provides a lifeline for carers who struggle physically and mentally with the challenges that they face.

“I am glad the Scottish Parliament is starting to take this issue seriously. However, studies show there are around 80,000 known carers throughout Lanarkshire, which suggests tens of thousands have not been identified.

“We need to provide more support in order that charities similar to Lanarkshire Carers Centre can provide effective and accessible assistance to more carers in the local community.”